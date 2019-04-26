Well-Dressed Suspected Burglar Assaults Officers at Concord City Hall - NBC Bay Area
Well-Dressed Suspected Burglar Assaults Officers at Concord City Hall

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 27 minutes ago

    Concord Police Department

    A well-dressed man was arrested after he allegedly stole his suit, among other items, and assaulted police officers at City Hall in Concord, police said.

    Concord Police Department said officers found Jesse Marron near the Concord City Hall library after they responded to an alarm activation around 5 a.m. Wednesday. When officers tried to detain him, Marron assaulted several personnel, according to police.

    Police said Marron had stolen property from the building and he was also in possession of drug paraphernalia. The suit that Marron was wearing when he was arrested was reported missing during the burglary, police said.

    The District Attorney’s Office charged Marron with Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, Obstructing an Officer in the Performance of Their Duties, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Concord Police said.

    Marron remains in county jail Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had legal representation.

