Advocates raise concerns over service closures at Regional Medical Center

A South Bay group of political, community and labor leaders went public on Friday with their dispute over San Jose Regional Medical Center plans to shutter its trauma center and other services.

Outside the hospital, the group called on California Attorney General Rob Bonta to investigate the hospital owner HCA. They accuse the company of putting profit over public safety and patient care.

San Jose Regional Medical Center is operated on a “for profit” basis and has an on fed, it will close certain hospital services because in its view, it’s not enough people use them.

Earlier this year, Regional Medical Center planned to close programs dealing with heart attacks and certain types of strokes. But when it announced it will close its level two trauma center, community groups joined with political leaders and labor organizations Friday, asking Bonta to investigate for what it called “predatory practices.”

“This closure is based on one goal: more profits for their shareholders and it’s a direct attack on our communities,” said Maria Noel Fernandez, executive director of Working Partnership USA.

Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez said HCA has a track record.

“The county here owns three hospitals. Part of the reason we ended up buying two of those hospitals is that when HCA purchased San Jose Medical Center and Alexian, they closed San Jose Medical Center,” she said.

One RMC doctor came out to support the group.

“If you look at all the studies, wherever a major trauma center is closed. The mortality in the population increases by 29% in the next two years. So, I think it’s a big, big step backwards,” Dr. Raj Gupta with the RMC Stroke Center.

In a response to NBC Bay Area’s request for comment on Friday, HCA expressed disappointment over the group’s criticisms. While not addressing all of the concerns, it pointed out that RMC serves about 225 patients a day and that emergency service needed to be prioritized including adding 10-million dollars that will boost emergency beds from 43 to 63.

HCA emphasized it will follow all regulatory guidelines in its changes.

NBC Bay Area also reached out to Bonta on Friday but did not hear back. The South Bay Labor Council said it talked with Bonta’s office Friday and they said that the attorney general has offered his support.