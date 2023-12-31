Dozens gather for afternoon New Year's Eve celebration in San Jose

The countdown to 2024 started early in downtown San Jose Sunday.

Dozens of people packed into O’Flaherty’s to usher in 2024 at 4.pm., the time when it was midnight in Ireland.

“I am definitely Irish and I know how to celebrate at 4 o’clock’ and I know how to celebrate at 12’oclock’,” said Campbell resident Gary McCumber.

Those who attended the event told NBC Bay Area Sunday that they actually prefer the afternoon celebration.

“I think its great cause I’m old now and I can’t stay up until midnight. So, 4 p.m. sounds great,” said San Jose resident Manny Medina.

