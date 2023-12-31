San Jose

Dozens gather for afternoon New Year's Eve celebration in San Jose

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The countdown to 2024 started early in downtown San Jose Sunday.

Dozens of people packed into O’Flaherty’s to usher in 2024 at 4.pm., the time when it was midnight in Ireland.

“I am definitely Irish and I know how to celebrate at 4 o’clock’ and I know how to celebrate at 12’oclock’,” said Campbell resident Gary McCumber.

Those who attended the event told NBC Bay Area Sunday that they actually prefer the afternoon celebration.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“I think its great cause I’m old now and I can’t stay up until midnight. So, 4 p.m. sounds great,” said San Jose resident Manny Medina.

Marianne Favro has more in the video above.

New Year's Eve 15 hours ago

New Year's Eve sweeps across the globe, but wars cast a shadow on 2024

San Francisco 7 hours ago

New Year's Eve celebrations underway in San Francisco

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us