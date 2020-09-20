Air Quality Advisory for Bay Area Sunday, Monday

Although a Spare the Air alert was issued for the Bay Area Saturday because smoke from California's wildfires was likely going to lead to unhealthy air quality, the situation is expected to be somewhat improved for Sunday and Monday, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The agency has issued an air quality advisory for Sunday and Monday due to possible smoke impacts from wildfires.

But, there is no Spare the Air alert for both days, said Erin DeMerritt, spokesperson for the air quality management district.

Air quality in the Bay Area is not expected to be unhealthy Sunday and Monday.

Smoke from the wildfires in northern California may drift south into the Bay Area, but will most likely impact only the North Bay area, where smoky, hazy skies may be evident.

Air quality is expected to be in the good to moderate range and is not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard Sunday or Monday. The agency will closely monitor air quality throughout the Bay Area for smoke impacts from the fires.

If the smell of smoke is present, it is important that Bay Area residents protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, the agency advised, it recommended residents to stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also being recommended that those impacted by smoke set their air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.

Check here for air quality readings: https://bit.ly/2p7UFgs.