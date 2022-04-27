Alameda Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Man Found in Parking Lot

Authorities in the city of Alameda are investigating a suspicious death in a parking lot, the Alameda Police Department announced on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the report of an unresponsive person in a commercial parking lot near Blanding Avenue and Broadway last Thursday at about 1:45 p.m.

Police said that there appeared to be "attempts to conceal" the man.

When first responders arrived, the man was declared dead.

Currently, the man's identity and the circumstances surrounding his death are unknown to police, police said.

Police said that in order to protect the integrity of their investigation, no further information is being released at this time.