Alexis Gabe Case: Oakley Police to Provide Updates on Search for Missing Woman

Oakley police on Thursday will provide updates on the search for 24-year-old Alexis Gabe, who went missing in late January.

Oakley police Chief Paul Beard is expected to address the case and discuss the city's new reward fund. Gwyn Gabe, Alexis' father, is also expected to speak.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. You can watch it in the video player above at that time.

Alexis Gabe was last seen on Jan. 26 in Antioch, but her car was found abandoned in Oakley. There's been no trace of her since.

No suspect information has been announced.