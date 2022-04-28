Alexis Gabe

Alexis Gabe Case: Oakley Police to Provide Updates on Search for Missing Woman

By NBC Bay Area staff

Billboard for missing woman Alexis Gabe.
NBC Bay Area

Oakley police on Thursday will provide updates on the search for 24-year-old Alexis Gabe, who went missing in late January.

Oakley police Chief Paul Beard is expected to address the case and discuss the city's new reward fund. Gwyn Gabe, Alexis' father, is also expected to speak.

The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. You can watch it in the video player above at that time.

Alexis Gabe Apr 2

Family, Friends Continue Searching for Missing Oakley Woman Alexis Gabe

Alexis Gabe Mar 6

Search for Missing Oakley Woman Alexis Gabe Continues in Brentwood

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Alexis Gabe was last seen on Jan. 26 in Antioch, but her car was found abandoned in Oakley. There's been no trace of her since.

No suspect information has been announced.

This article tagged under:

Alexis Gabemissing personOakley
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us