vaccine mandate

All BART Employees Must Now Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

As of last Friday, 91% of its nearly 4,000 workers were vaccinated, but that number is expected to be higher following the weekend

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

BART employees must have at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday or possibly be fired.

All workers must be vaccinated unless they have a valid medical or religious exemption.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

As of last Friday, 91% of its nearly 4,000 workers were vaccinated, but that number is expected to be higher following the weekend.

If an employee gets their first dose by Monday, they can still work while they wait to get their second dose.

Local

bay area storm 34 mins ago

San Mateo County Businesses Flooded, Temporarily Closed Due to Storm

Atmospheric River 3 hours ago

Here's How Much Rain the Bay Area's Seen in the Last 24 Hours — And How Long the Storm Will Last

As for those who refuse to get vaccinated, they will be placed on administrative leave starting Tuesday, then their termination process begins, involving a hearing that would be canceled if the employee gets vaccinated before it.

BART doesn't believe there will be any interruption to service, because it can cover any employee shortcomings with overtime.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

vaccine mandatecoronavirusCOVID-19bart
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us