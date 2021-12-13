All BART Employees Must Now Be Vaccinated Against COVID-19

BART employees must have at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday or possibly be fired.

All workers must be vaccinated unless they have a valid medical or religious exemption.

As of last Friday, 91% of its nearly 4,000 workers were vaccinated, but that number is expected to be higher following the weekend.

If an employee gets their first dose by Monday, they can still work while they wait to get their second dose.

As for those who refuse to get vaccinated, they will be placed on administrative leave starting Tuesday, then their termination process begins, involving a hearing that would be canceled if the employee gets vaccinated before it.

BART doesn't believe there will be any interruption to service, because it can cover any employee shortcomings with overtime.