Legendary Mexican Singer Ana Gabriel Offers to Pay Attacked SJ Street Vendor's Medical Bills

The support for a hot dog vendor in San Jose keeps pouring in.

Saul Reconco said on Saturday that legendary Mexican singer Ana Gabriel has offered to pay his medical bills.

Gabriel was performing at San Jose’s SAP Center the night Reconco was attacked by another man.

Reconco is back on the job with some support. On Friday, he was joined by two volunteers acting as his security guards, to make sure he feels safe.

On Wednesday, police arrested 33-year-old Dioscoro Reyes of Hayward.