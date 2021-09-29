Another Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Reported in Daly City: Police

Daly City police on Wednesday afternoon warn residents to be cautious after a possible mountain lion sighting.

Police at 3:25 p.m. announced on social media a mountain lion was possibly seen in the backyard of a home on the 4200 block of Callan Boulevard, which is just north of a plaza anchored by Manila Oriental Market.

Officers are working to confirm the possible sighting and do not have any photos. Police urge residents in the area to not go in their backyards or walk outside with their pets.

**Mountain Lion Sighting Again**

Wednesday's possible sighting comes a day after another possible mountain lion sighting was reported in the 4100 block of Callan Boulevard.

Crews from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife responded and cleared the scene after searching the area. The cougar apparently slipped away from the yard, police said, adding that people in the area should still be on alert.

There have been a number of mountain lion sightings between San Francisco and San Mateo counties this year, but Fish and Wildlife Department officials said its nothing out of the ordinary.

Daly City police reported Tuesday morning a possible mountain lion in the backyard of a home, but during a search by wildlife officials, the large cat apparently managed to slip away.

Here are some tips from the National Parks Service for people who encounter mountain lions:

Stay calm. Hold your ground or back away slowly. Face the lion and stand upright.

Do not approach a lion. Never approach a mountain lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact. If you have small children with you, pick them up, if possible, so they don't panic and run. Although it may be awkward, pick them up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.

Do not crouch down or bend over. Biologists surmise mountain lions don't recognize standing humans as prey. On the other hand, a person squatting or bending over looks a lot like a four-legged prey animal. If you're in mountain lion habitat, avoid squatting, crouching, or bending over, even when picking up children.

If the mountain lion moves in your direction or acts aggressively. Do all you can to appear intimidating. Attempt to appear larger by raising your arms and opening your jacket if you are wearing one. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice.

Bay City News contributed to this report.