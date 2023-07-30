Bay Area musician's van stolen with equipment inside

A musician who plays on the streets in San Francisco's Fisherman’s Wharf had his van stolen from his home in Antioch. The worst part is that his equipment was inside.

Les Edwins spoke to NBC Bay Area Sunday after his van was stolen outside of his Antioch home early Thursday morning.

“I actually looked and told my neighbor, 'Man, my van is gone.' I said ‘man, somebody stole my van,’ and that’s when it hit me,” he said.

Edwins is a musician and has been playing at Fisherman’s Wharf for years near Pier 45. His equipment was inside the van.

“I had all my drums. All the drum hardware Two computers. One I just bought. Everything to do my show. Everything that I do and worker with that, I need to make money and a living is in that van, everything,” he said.

A video shows the van backing up and then heading out that way towards a busier street. A neighbor’s security camera caught what happened overnight Thursday.

“This is heartbreaking. This is devastating,” Edwins said.

Randall Scott, an executive director of the Fisherman’s Wharf Community Benefit District, spoke about the incident.

“Les has been around the wharf longer than I have. He’s a fixture there. People actually come just to listen to him. So, it’s a sad day for Les and it’s a sad day for the wharf," he said. “We’re going to talk internally and find out if there is anything we can do. I’ve already talked to my staff."

Edwins said he filed a police report. He started a GoFundMe to help replace what was lost.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Antioch police Sunday but did not hear back.