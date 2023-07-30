Fremont

Suspect arrested, explosive devices found at Fremont business: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect was arrested and several explosive devices were found at a Fremont business, which led to evacuations in nearby buildings, police said Sunday. 

According to Fremont police, officers responded to a domestic violence incident in the city's north end. That's when the suspect was arrested.

Police said the suspect's registered firearms were set to be seized when they learned the firearms were likely in several safes at his business on Industrial Place.

missing person Jun 14

Police seek help locating Fremont teen missing for more than a week

Fremont Jun 5

Woman, 2 children found dead inside Fremont apartment

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police initially reported a "possible pipe bomb" was discovered. But they later updated that search warrants were executed at the business and actually found several explosive devices in the safes.

Nearby businesses were evacuated as a result of the findings.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office's bomb squad was also called and were destroying the explosive devices. The Fremont Fire Department also provided support.

Police added that there was no threat or danger to the community. No injuries were reported.

No other details were released.

This article tagged under:

Fremont
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us