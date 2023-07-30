Suspect arrested, explosive devices found at Fremont business: Police

A suspect was arrested and several explosive devices were found at a Fremont business, which led to evacuations in nearby buildings, police said Sunday.

According to Fremont police, officers responded to a domestic violence incident in the city's north end. That's when the suspect was arrested.

Police said the suspect's registered firearms were set to be seized when they learned the firearms were likely in several safes at his business on Industrial Place.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police initially reported a "possible pipe bomb" was discovered. But they later updated that search warrants were executed at the business and actually found several explosive devices in the safes.

Nearby businesses were evacuated as a result of the findings.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office's bomb squad was also called and were destroying the explosive devices. The Fremont Fire Department also provided support.

Police added that there was no threat or danger to the community. No injuries were reported.

No other details were released.