Antioch Roller Rink Closed Due to Recent Storm Damage

One of the Bay Area’s few remaining roller rinks is temporarily closed for business after getting flooded out.

Two weeks ago, the first wave of storms left Antioch’s Paradise Skate filled with several inches of water, ruining the rink’s floor.

On Friday, workers at Paradise Skate were on flood watch once again. They placed sandbags and plastic covering the front doors.

The damage is so bad inside they don’t know how long it will take to repair.

“Mother Nature decided to dump a lot of water on us. So, our building got flooded. There was 3 to 4 inches of water in the building. Unfortunately, our wood floor has buckled because of all the water,” said Bob Bruce, Paradise Skate Manager.

The floors are dry now, but the water caused the maple wood floor to warp.

It’s no longer flat and smooth and not even close to a skater’s Paradise.

“The carpet has to come out. The floor has to come out. It’s not something you just pick up in one piece. It’s very heavy,” said Bruce.

Owner Jeff Warrenburg has had to temporarily close the rink and he’s waiting for the storms to pass so he can start the repairs.

“We provide so much fun for families. Birthday parties we have an artistic skate club, speed club, we have roller derby all of these kids and adults and families are without entertainment until we can put a floor in,” he said.

10-year-old Ollie Larsen and his 8-year-old sister Julene normally skate at the rink at least once a week. They’re upset at the damage.

“Mad because when we go to after school program it’s one of the things I get to do and I started to get good at it and so now it’s annoying that I don’t get to go practice,” Julane Larsen said.

“I hope they get enough money so they can replace the things in there,”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the repairs which are expected to cost at least $200 thousand.

The owner doesn’t have flood insurance but is determined to do what it takes to reopen.