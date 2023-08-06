Antioch sideshow ends with 3 injured and car submerged in river, police say

First responders had their hands full after an early morning Antioch sideshow resulted in several collisions and left three people injured Sunday.

The sideshow started some time before 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the Antioch Marina and near the Smith’s Landing restaurant, according to Sgt. Whitaker with the city police department.

Whitaker said it led to one car hitting a fire hydrant, breaking the water main, while another car ended up in the San Joaquin River.

Battalion Chief Bob Atlas with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District described the latter car as being completely submerged.

The drivers of both cars left before officers arrived, according to a statement put out by the Antioch Police Department.

Shortly before officers arrived to disperse the sideshow at around 3 a.m., one driver drove off at a high speed and without lights on, police said. An officer began to follow the car, but stopped the seeing that the car's hood was blocking its windshield.

That drive would end up crashing on Ninth and G streets, crashing into another car as well as a fire hydrant, according to police. He then ran from the crash, but was later apprehended by police.

Both the driver and two people in the other car were injured in the crash, said Atlas. All three were taken to hospitals. No word on their current conditions.

Police said they arrested the 21-year-old driver for felony reckless driving and felony hit and run, noting that he also had a no-bail warrant out of Santa Clara County for side show activity.

A tow company later recovered the submerged car Sunday morning.