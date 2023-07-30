Police respond to overnight sideshows across San Jose

San Jose police responded to several sideshows in the city early Sunday morning.

The first incident happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of San Felipe Road and Yerba Buena Avenue.

A video shows a crowd blocking the intersection as cars perform donuts. While another clip shows several police cars driving through the intersection in an apparent effort to clear crowds.

The second incident happened at Capitol Expressway and Excalibur Road at around 1 a.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A video shot in the area shows a scene with crowds fleeing as police arrived.

The third incident happened at around 2 a.m. in the area of Capitol Expressway Auto Mall and Pearl Avenue.

A video showed cars performing donuts before police lights send the crowd running.

It’s unclear if anyone was cited as a result of this activity.

The San Jose Police Department released the following statement Sunday:

“We did respond to several sideshows throughout the city last night. We have not been given any stats as to enforcement. However I can confirm that we were limited on resources and focused on prevention and dispersement.”