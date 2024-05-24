Man arrested on suspicion of killing his mother in San Jose, police say

A man is arrested after he allegedly killed his own mother, the San Jose Police Department said on Friday.

At around 10:47 a.m. Thursday, police responded a report of a "suspicious circumstance" in the 200 block of Shadow Dance Drive. They found a woman, who was not breathing and was unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Roger Le of San Jose. Le was charged with murder and is being held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail, upon his arrest, officials said in a news release.

The motive of the incident was not made clear and the case is currently under investigation.

This is the fourteenth homicide that's taken place in San Jose this year, according to SJPD.