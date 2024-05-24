Fatal crash, fuel spill block lanes on Highway 101 in San Jose

A fatal crash and fuel spill snarled traffic on southbound Highway 101 during a holiday weekend getaway commute Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle left at least one person dead and spilled about 100 gallons of fuel onto the southbound lanes of the freeway near Blossom Hill Road, police and fire officials said.

The two left lanes were closed indefinitely as hazmat crews responded to clean up the spill and the CHP investigated the crash.

No other details were immediately available.