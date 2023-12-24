San Francisco

4 arrested after pro-Palestinian protest in SF's Union Square

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco police said Saturday officers had arrested and charged four people, including a minor, in connection with a pro-Palestinian protest in Union Square that day. 

Those four now face charges including felony vandalism, assault and battery on a police officer. 

Hundreds of people entered the square Saturday, calling for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza. Demonstrators there told NBC Bay Area it was a peaceful demonstration. 

Video from the event showed at least one person climbing Union Square’s Christmas tree with a sign.

