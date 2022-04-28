BART Leaders to Vote on Reinstating a Mask Mandate on Trains

BART leaders on Thursday will decide whether or not to reinstate its mask mandate on trains amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 infections.

Masks currently are optional but strongly recommended on BART trains. The mandate was lifted after federal and state health leaders dropped the requirement for face coverings on public transit.

At its scheduled Thursday morning meeting, the BART board of directors will consider reinstating a mask mandate that would run through July 18.

BART continues to offer free masks at all agent booths, and all train cars are equipped with Merv 14 air filters, the agency says are dense enough to trap the coronavirus.

BART's board meets virtually at 9 a.m. There will be public comment before the directors vote on the mask policy.

On Wednesday night, AC Transit's board split on whether or not to extend its mask mandate. The tie vote meant the motion did not pass.