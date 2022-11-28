BART's San Jose Extension May Force Several Downtown Businesses to Relocate

Several downtown businesses may be forced to relocate due to BART's plan to extend service to San Jose.

The Valley Transportation Authority, which is in charge of the phase to extend BART service into the Silicon Valley, wants to purchase downtown San Jose buildings housing several businesses to complete the project. Owners of the properties are refusing to sell, leaving VTA to consider beginning the eminent domain process.

"Those are properties where we are going to locate emergency egress/exiting from downtown station platform as well as emergency ventilation facilities," said Ron Golem, VTA's director of real estate.

Mexico Bakery is one of the businesses on the properties VTA is interested in acquiring. Owner Jose Landin said he has been at his current location for nearly 20 years and is worried about his employees.

"We employ 10 people and it is how they support their families," Landin said. "So they would have no job once VTA takes over."

Landin adds the location money he would likely receive is not enough to reopen at a new location.

"VTA offers services for relocation, but honestly with that money it's not enough to even open a food truck," Landin said.

ENSO Bar and Nightclub is another business housed in the downtown San Jose building. Owner Freddie Jackson said "officially we'd be out of business" if VTA purchases the building.

Several tenants living above the nightclub would also have to move.

VTA said it has offered the owners of the two buildings a fair market price and the agency will help all tenants relocate.

"We have relocation agents who contacted owners and renters offering to help with costs of moving, and reestablishing, and so on," Golem said.

Landin questions why VTA does not use an empty courtyard next door, which Golem said is not big enough.

Golem adds other possible locations would have significantly delayed the BART extension plan.

VTA's board on Thursday will hold a public hearing to decide whether to adopt a resolution of necessity. If it does, VTA can begin the eminent domain process.