Bay Area Counties No Longer Threatened by Potential Power Shutoffs

PG&E released a statement Sunday confirming Napa and Sonoma counties are no longer facing potential power shutoffs due to changes in severity and location of strong winds.

On Friday, the company said about 132,000 PG&E customers would be affected, but that number has decreased to 92,000.

As of Sunday afternoon, the only counties that could still see potential power shutoffs are Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolomne.

#BREAKING Per @PGE4Me due to changes in the weather forecast The PSPS power shut off is not expected to affect any Bay Area counties. Approximately 2,500 customers in Napa, Lake and Sonoma counties have been removed from the scope of the event. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/yMiFuvjF1J — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) December 6, 2020

According to PG&E, high fire-risk conditions are expected to arrive later Sunday evening with high winds forecast to continue early Monday morning, peaking in strength during throughout the day, and possibly lingering in some regions through early Tuesday.

Most of the Bay Area is under a red flag warning that will go into effect Sunday night at 11 p.m. into Monday morning at 11 a.m.