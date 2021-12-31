Bay Area Counties Offering Resources as Cold Overnight Temperatures Loom

With below- or near-freezing overnight temperatures expected in much of the Bay Area this weekend, some counties are opening or expanding warming centers and offering other resources for people without shelter.

Here's a running list:

Santa Clara County: In San Jose, two overnight warming centers will be open by referral only from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through April 30: The Evergreen Branch Library at 2635 Aborn Road and the Leininger Community Center at 1300 Senter Road.

For more information and resources, go to the county's cold weather safety page.

Alameda County: In Oakland, 25 more beds will be available over the weekend at St. Vincent de Paul Community Center and Shelter in Oakland. Total shelter capacity will be 70 Friday, Saturday and Sunday because of COVID-19 restrictions, up from the regular 45. Individuals in need of housing may simply show up at 2280 San Pablo Ave., at about 6 p.m. or they can call 211 or the St. Vincent de Paul of Alameda County at (510) 638-7600.

For a list of countywide shelters and warming centers, go to https://www.achch.org/winter-emergency-resources.html.

Sonoma County: Officials announced earlier this month the county will add winter shelter beds in addition to the more than 900 year-round shelter beds for vulnerable populations this winter. Individuals who need shelter or those who know of someone who needs shelter during this cold period are encouraged to call the Coordinated Entry System at (866) 542-5480 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or email CE@srcharities.org.

More information at http://www.sonomacountyhomeless.org.

Bay City News contributed to this report.