Bay Area Dioceses Offer Online Masses During Holy Week

With the shelter-at-home order in place, Bay Area dioceses have decided to offer Masses online to their parishioners.

The Diocese of San Jose reported Wednesday that during Holy Week, parishioners will have live broadcasts of the Eucharist.

“Holy Week is meant to remind us of the great sacrifice of Jesus Christ leading to the joy of His Resurrection,” said Bishop Oscar Cantú of the Diocese of San Jose. “Although we are unable to come together as a community this year, our parishes are doing their part to help ‘flatten the curve’ by finding creative ways to continue our ministry: livestreaming liturgies, activating phone trees to check on vulnerable parishioners, and offering drive-through Confession and online retreats.”

Below is a list of Masses and dates on which livestreams will be held on the diocese's Facebook page:

Palm Sunday, April 5

Holy Week begins this Sunday, April 5, with the Palm Sunday celebrations that commemorate the entry of the Lord into Jerusalem.

10:00 a.m. Livestream Mass – Spanish with Bishop Oscar Cantú

11:30 a.m. Livestream Mass – English with Bishop Oscar Cantú

1:00 p.m. Livestream Mass – Vietnamese with Father Hao Dinh

Coronavirus Prayer

Bishop Cantú will lead a special Easter Prayer on Palm Sunday night to pray for the healing of our community and the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. The prayer will include the Scriptures and the adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

7:00 p.m. Livestream Holy Week Prayer during the Coronavirus with Bishop Cantú

Holy Thursday, April 9

On the morning of April 9, Bishop Cantú will celebrate the Chrism Mass, where he will bless and consecrate the Sacred Oils. In the evening, the Lord's Supper Mass will be celebrated privately in the parishes.

10:00 a.m. Livestream Chrism Mass with Bishop Oscar Cantú

7:00 p.m. Livestream Mass – Trilingual (English, Spanish and Vietnamese) with Bishop Oscar Cantú

Good Friday, April 10

Good Friday is the only day of the year when Masses are not celebrated. In memory of the suffering and death of Jesus on the Cross, Catholics gather for a communion service and venerate the Holy Cross.

7:00 p.m. Livestream Service – Bilingual (English and Spanish) with Bishop Oscar Cantú

Easter Vigil and Easter Sunday

Holy Week ends with the Easter Vigil on Saturday, April 11 and Easter on Sunday, April 12.

Saturday, April 11

8:30 p.m. Livestream Mass – Bilingual (English and Spanish) with Bishop Oscar Cantú

Sunday, April 12

10:00 a.m. Livestream Mass – English with Bishop Oscar Cantú

11:30 a.m. Livestream Mass – Spanish with Bishop Oscar Cantú

1:00 p.m. Livestream Mass – Vietnamese with Father Hao Dinh

The services will be livestreamed here and the recordings will be posted here.