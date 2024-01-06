Bay Area Forecast: dip in temperatures, frost advisory

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday is for a dip in temperatures from recent days along with some light rain.

Daytime highs for Saturday will be in the 50s with wind gusts of up to 20-30 mph in the afternoon hours, while much of the region will see some scattered showers but likely not more than a quarter-inch of rain.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will see low temperatures in the low to mid 30s inland and in the 40s along the coast. A frost advisory is in effect for most inland parts of the Bay Area from midnight to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the weather service.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Besides the cold, it is expected to be a sunny Sunday through most of the region with highs in the 50s.