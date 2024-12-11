Bay Area Host Committee teams up with NBCU Local Bay Area

NBC Bay Area is teaming up with the Bay Area Host Committee to highlight the region as a global sports hub.

The alliance announced Wednesday also includes Telemundo 48 and NBC Sports Bay Area.

"This collaboration is a powerful step forward in showcasing the Bay Area as a beacon for the world’s biggest events,” Bay Area Host Committee President and CEO Zaileen Janmohamed said. “NBCU Local Bay Area’s deep community roots and storytelling capabilities will bring our vision to life, helping us engage audiences, inspire partners, and continue to bring transformative events to the region.”

While the Bay Area is no stranger to major sporting events thanks to recent dynasties (see Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants) and a tradition of breeding Super Bowls (see San Francisco 49ers), the region is set to host some of the world's biggest sporting events in 2025 and 2026.

The Bay Area Host Committee is bringing the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, the Super Bowl in early 2026 and the FIFA World Cup later that year.