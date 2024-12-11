Press Release: Bay Area Host Committee Teams Up with NBCU Local Bay Area to Highlight the Region as a Global Sports Hub

Mountain View, CA (December 11, 2024) The Bay Area Host Committee (BAHC), a 501c6 corporation focused on bringing major events to the Bay Area and uniting the region through sport, today announced a collaboration with NBCU Local Bay Area, which includes KNTV (NBC Bay Area), NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California and KSTS (Telemundo 48). This alliance pairs BAHC’s efforts to elevate the Bay Area’s profile on the global stage with NBCU Local Bay Area’s status as the region’s go-to source for news and sports, including regional and national sports teams, leagues and events.

With its deep connections to Bay Area sports fans and unmatched expertise in live event coverage, NBCU Local Bay Area will amplify BAHC’s mission to spotlight the region’s vibrant culture, attract sponsors, and solidify its reputation as a premier destination for events like NBA All-Star 2025, Super Bowl LX, and FIFA World Cup 26™.

“This collaboration is a powerful step forward in showcasing the Bay Area as a beacon for the world’s biggest events,” said Zaileen Janmohamed, President and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee. “NBCU Local Bay Area’s deep community roots and storytelling capabilities will bring our vision to life, helping us engage audiences, inspire partners, and continue to bring transformative events to the region.”

The partnership includes:

Expansive Coverage : Leveraging NBCU Local Bay Area’s leading role in covering major league teams and events, providing a platform for BAHC’s initiatives to reach a broad and diverse audience.

Compelling Content Creation : Collaborative storytelling that highlights the Bay Area's economic, cultural, and social impact as a host for marquee events.

Strategic Visibility : Tailored programming, pre-and post-game segments, and custom vignettes to promote BAHC-curated activities, enhancing visibility for community partners and sponsors.

Community Engagement: Interviews, locally produced specials, and event-specific themes celebrating the Bay Area's unique character and commitment to sports excellence.

“NBCU Local Bay Area has been a trusted voice for this region’s sports fans for decades,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48. “This partnership enables us to align our passion for the region with BAHC’s mission to elevate the Bay Area as a place for innovation, culture, and world-class events.”

“As a cornerstone of Bay Area sports coverage, we are excited to partner with BAHC to expand the region’s story on both a local and global level,” added Matt Murphy, President and General Manager of NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California. “This collaboration allows us to merge our resources with their vision, creating meaningful connections and fostering pride across the community.”

Together, the Bay Area Host Committee and NBCU Local Bay Area will spotlight the Bay Area’s unique ability to host extraordinary events that unite communities, drive economic growth, and inspire the next generation of sports and cultural enthusiasts. This partnership sets the stage for continued success in cementing the region’s legacy as a leader in sports.