Bay Area spots rank on OpenTable's top 100 restaurants list. Here's why

The Bay Area may be known for its iconic landmarks, but the Bay is also getting recognized for its local cuisine.

OpenTable ranked five Bay Area restaurants in its 2024 Top 100 Restaurants ranking, including spots from San Francisco and Palo Alto. Cuisines ranged from Mediterranean to Cantonese to Contemporary American.

While the list was created with no particular order, OpenTable gained insights from diners' reviews instead of typical restaurant critics.

Here's a look at the five Bay Area restaurants that made it on the list:

Evvia - Palo Alto | Mediterranean

Evvia has been serving Greek cuisine in Palo Alto since 1995, the sister restaurant of Kokkari in San Francisco. The restaurant specializes in fresh fish, roasted meats and grilled vegetables spiced with simple ingredients native to the Mediterranean. It received a Michelin Plate in 2022 and has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable.

Four Kings - San Francisco | Cantonese

Hidden in an alleyway in San Francisco's Chinatown, Four Kings serves Hong Kong-style small plates in a lively izakaya setting. The restaurant's setting sparks a Canto nostalgia feeling, with "retro '90s and Y2K Hong Kong memorabilia and a Cantopop soundtrack," OpenTable editors wrote. Started by chefs Franky Ho and Mike Long earlier this year, Four Kings has a 4.6-star rating on OpenTable.

House of Prime Rib - San Francisco | Steak

OpenTable editors have called House of Prime Rib a "legendary destination... the king of San Francisco steakhouses " since its first opening in 1949. The restaurant is located near the Civic Center, and prime ribs are rolled on carts around the old-school dining room. Cuts of steak have been carved at diners' tables for 62 years, and the restaurant has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable.

Kokkari Estiatorio - San Francisco | Mediterranean

The sister restaurant of the aforementioned Evvia, Kokkari Estiatorio, has been serving Greek cuisine in San Francisco's Financial District since 1998. The restaurant hopes to bring a plate "fit for the Gods" to diners' tables, a collaboration of Greek cuisine with California innovation. The restaurant has garnered a 4.9-star rating on OpenTable.

The Progress - San Francisco | Contemporary American

Winning the 1 Michelin Star three years in a row from 2022 to 2024, The Progress specializes in Californian-inspired meals in San Francisco. OpenTable calls The Progress an icon, calling a meal there "the greatest dinner party ever." Featuring dishes like caviar potato and duck topped with fried rice, the restaurant has a 4.9-star rating on OpenTable.