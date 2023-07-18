2 Bay Area stores sell lucky Mega Millions tickets

Check your tickets!

Two Bay Area stores sold lucky Mega Millions tickets each worth about $287,000.

The Speedway Express gas station on East Capitol Expressway in San Jose sold a ticket matching five numbers -- but no mega ball.

And the M&A Lakeside Market & Spirits on 14th Street in Oakland sold another lucky ticket, also matching five numbers.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The winning numbers were 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 and the MegaBall, 18.

There was no winning ticket for Mega Millions anywhere Tuesday, so this Friday’s jackpot will be worth about $720 million.

But that’s not all -- the Powerball jackpot will be worth even higher -- about $1 billion.