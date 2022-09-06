Bay Area Power Outages: What to Know and Latest Updates

PG&E customers across the Bay Area are without power as extreme heat continues to roast the region.

We're tracking the latest power outage updates below. You can also visit PG&E's power outage map for the latest information regarding outages in your area.

What to know about PG&E's power outage map

PG&E breaks down power outages with a four-color scale: green, yellow, orange and red. Here's a look at what those colors mean.

Green: 1 to 49 customers impacted

Yellow: 50 to 499 customers impacted

Orange: 500 to 4,999 customers impacted

Red: 5,000 or more customers impacted

Power outages reported in the Bay Area

12 p.m. Tuesday update: There are several outages reported across the Bay Area, a majority of them being green or yellow. There are four orange outages (more on those outages below) and no red outages.

668 customers in the Pleasanton area are impacted by a power outage that started at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated power restoration time is unknown at this time.

530 customers in the Union City area are impacted by a power outage that started at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated power restoration time is unknown at this time.

722 customers in the Boulder Creek area are impacted by a power outage that started at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated power restoration time is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

1,160 customers in the Rohnert Park area are impacted by a power outage that started at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated power restoration time is 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

11 a.m. Tuesday update: There are several outages reported across the Bay Area, a majority of them marked as green or yellow. There is one orange outage (more on that outage below) and no red outages.

The power outages that have occurred so far during the late-summer heat wave were not planned, according to PG&E. Power went out due to the intense heat overwhelming equipment.

The California Independent System Operator has once again issued a Flex Alert for Tuesday. Californians are strongly urged to conserve power between 4 and 9 p.m.