Bay Area Power Outages: What to Know and Latest Updates

PG&E customers across the Bay Area are without power as extreme heat continues to roast the region.
We're tracking the latest power outage updates below. You can also visit PG&E's power outage map for the latest information regarding outages in your area.
What to know about PG&E's power outage map
PG&E breaks down power outages with a four-color scale: green, yellow, orange and red. Here's a look at what those colors mean.
- Green: 1 to 49 customers impacted
- Yellow: 50 to 499 customers impacted
- Orange: 500 to 4,999 customers impacted
- Red: 5,000 or more customers impacted
Power outages reported in the Bay Area
12 p.m. Tuesday update: There are several outages reported across the Bay Area, a majority of them being green or yellow. There are four orange outages (more on those outages below) and no red outages.
- 668 customers in the Pleasanton area are impacted by a power outage that started at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated power restoration time is unknown at this time.
- 530 customers in the Union City area are impacted by a power outage that started at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated power restoration time is unknown at this time.
- 722 customers in the Boulder Creek area are impacted by a power outage that started at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated power restoration time is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
- 1,160 customers in the Rohnert Park area are impacted by a power outage that started at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated power restoration time is 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
11 a.m. Tuesday update: There are several outages reported across the Bay Area, a majority of them marked as green or yellow. There is one orange outage (more on that outage below) and no red outages.
- 1,160 customers in the Rohnert Park area are impacted by a power outage that started at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday. The estimated power restoration time is 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The power outages that have occurred so far during the late-summer heat wave were not planned, according to PG&E. Power went out due to the intense heat overwhelming equipment.
The California Independent System Operator has once again issued a Flex Alert for Tuesday. Californians are strongly urged to conserve power between 4 and 9 p.m.