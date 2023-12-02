Philippines

Bay Area residents react following 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Philippines

The Bay Area's Filipino community members say they are worried about their loved ones in the Philippines after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the area on Saturday.

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 struck Saturday off the coast of a southern Philippines island.

One video showed glasses and tables shaking and people screaming in a hotel and restaurant as a 7.6 earthquake hits in the Philippines.

John Carl Evangelio of San Jose said his mom, grandparents and cousins all live in Mindanao.

“They felt it was very strong. They were panicking after the earthquake,” he said.

Philippine authorities issued a tsunami warning, which was later canceled.

According to the US tsunami warning system, no warnings or advisories were issued in the U.S.

San Jose resident Ruth Ann Jimenez told NBC Bay Area she's worried about her husband and aunts in the Philippines.

“I just hope they’re safe,” she said.

Marianne Favro has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Philippines
