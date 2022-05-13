coronavirus

Bay Area Residents Urged to Take Precautions as COVID-19 Cases Spike

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Sonoma, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties are asking the public to use masks indoors, test regularly and keep up with COVID vaccinations

By NBC Bay Area staff

People wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Jeff Chiu/AP

Health officers from 12 California counties, including eight in the Bay Area, are urging the public to take precautions as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.

As of Friday, the Bay Area had the highest infection rate in the state, and officials say those numbers are most likely higher given the use of home tests.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Sonoma, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties are asking the public to use masks indoors, test regularly and keep up with COVID vaccinations.

coronavirus 16 hours ago

Contra Costa County Fair Returns, Experts Recommend Masking Indoors as a Precaution

coronavirus pandemic May 12

Biden Marks 1 Million COVID Deaths at Global Summit

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Wearing a mask in indoor, public settings is a smart move, as is staying up to date on vaccinations and, importantly, having a plan to reach a doctor if you get infected," said Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco health officer. "People who are at high risk of severe illness, or who are in close contact with someone at high risk should be especially vigilant as we get through this current swell in cases.”

Those who feel sick, or are exposed to COVID-19, are urged to stay home and get tested as soon as possible to reduce the infection rate.

For more guidance from the state, click here.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Santa ClaraMarin CountyNapa County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us