Bay Area Storm: Incoming Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches

Another atmospheric river storm is set to hit the Bay Area early Thursday.

The next round of wet weather comes after a post-Christmas storm soaked the region. With an already saturated Bay Area, many residents and businesses used a dry Wednesday preparing for what is expected to be a stronger series of rain.

How long will the storm last?

The rain is set to return overnight Thursday. We're expecting heavy rain at times from a stronger storm on Friday and Saturday.

There also is the potential for prolonged rain in the North Bay.

Widespread flood watches issued in Bay Area

The storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue widespread flood watches in the Bay Area. Forecast shows high rain rates, with totals reaching several inches in the mountains. In addition, creeks and streams may see rapid rises.

A post-Christmas storm delivered a generous gift to the Bay Area: rain – and lots of it. The heavy rain prompted flood watches, power outages and wreaked havoc on the Bay Area roadways.