bay area storm

Bay Area Storm: Incoming Atmospheric River, Widespread Flood Watches

By Rob Mayeda and Kristofer Noceda

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another atmospheric river storm is set to hit the Bay Area early Thursday.

The next round of wet weather comes after a post-Christmas storm soaked the region. With an already saturated Bay Area, many residents and businesses used a dry Wednesday preparing for what is expected to be a stronger series of rain.

NBC Bay Area
Radar view of an atmospheric river.

How long will the storm last?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The rain is set to return overnight Thursday. We're expecting heavy rain at times from a stronger storm on Friday and Saturday.

There also is the potential for prolonged rain in the North Bay.

NBC Bay Area
Here's a look at what the storm may look like Saturday morning.

bay area weather Dec 27

Bay Area Rainfall Totals: See How Much Rain Fell During Post-Christmas Storm

San Ramon Dec 27

Heavy Rain Likely Played Role in Roof Collapse at San Ramon Big 5 Store

Widespread flood watches issued in Bay Area

The storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue widespread flood watches in the Bay Area. Forecast shows high rain rates, with totals reaching several inches in the mountains. In addition, creeks and streams may see rapid rises.

For more information visit NBC Bay Area's weather alerts page.

NBC Bay Area
Here's a look at a flood watch issued in the Bay Area.

Use interactive radar to track the storm

A post-Christmas storm delivered a generous gift to the Bay Area: rain – and lots of it. The heavy rain prompted flood watches, power outages and wreaked havoc on the Bay Area roadways.

This article tagged under:

bay area stormAtmospheric River
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us