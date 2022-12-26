Bay Area Storm: Flood Watch, Wind Advisory, High Surf

A storm hit the Bay Area late Monday, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the possibility of flooding in some locations where rivers and creeks could rise over their banks. Here's a look at what to expect this week.

How much rain will the Bay Area get?

Rainfall totals from a "potent weather system" in the coastal mountains could range from 2 to 4 inches and reach as high as 5 inches in some spots, according to the weather service. The interior mountain ranges are expected to pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain. The valleys are forecasted to receive 1.5 to 2 inches.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A flood watch started Monday night for the North Bay, downtown San Francisco and Santa Cruz mountains and northern Monterey Bay, according to the National Weather Service.

By Tuesday morning, excessive runoff could bring flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and to low-lying areas, the weather service said in an advisory.

Visit NBC Bay Area's weather alerts page for full details.

The North Bay will be the first to feel the impact of a storm hitting the Bay Area this week. Pete Suratos reports.

In addition, a wind advisory was issued for Monday night into Tuesday morning for North Bay coastal areas and mountains, and for San Francisco, Peninsula communities, East Bay hills, and the Santa Cruz mountains.

The weather service also warned of hazardous beach conditions and issued a high surf advisory for the entire Bay Area coastline, Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

Areas along the coast could see wind speeds anywhere from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The higher elevations could have gusts peaking at about 60 mph.

Gale warnings are also in effect for coastal waters and bays started on Monday night.

Visit NBC Bay Area's weather alerts page for the latest.

Rain and wind outlook focusing on the Mon-Tue timeframe. Note: while flood watches will be assigned mainly to mtn areas to start, roadway/street flooding likely as well as peak rain rates arrive into the Tue AM commute. Stay tuned. #CAwx 12/25/2022 https://t.co/7tI5RdkSbn pic.twitter.com/1BF8mNtnGZ — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) December 26, 2022

Coastal areas will also contend with high surf. Waves up and down the Bay Area coastline could reach 12 to 17 feet in height, the weather service said.

Beachgoers are advised to keep a safe distance from the breakers, stay off rocks and jetties, and always keep an eye on the water.

Visit NBC Bay Area's weather alerts page for the latest.

Large incoming swell and a strong storm system will combine for hazardous beach conditions due to large breaking waves Monday through Wednesday mornings. Breaking waves expected to peak at 20-25 ft Tuesday. BHS in effect Mon-Tues, then High Surf Adv in effect Tues-Wed. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uUcDr2u7zS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 26, 2022

For the latest forecast and weather updates, visit NBC Bay Area's weather page.

Use interactive radar to track the storm

Bay City News contributed to this report.

With a series of significant storms in the forecast over the next seven days, Contra Costa County Public Works are taking an all-hands on deck approach, with extra staff on hand to respond to emergencies. Velena Jones reports.