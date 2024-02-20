Sonoma

Flooding closes sections of Hwys. 121, 12 near Sonoma

By Bay City News

Flooding forced the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans to close sections of state Highway 121 and state Highway 12 south of the city of Sonoma Tuesday night. 

Part of state Highway 12 also known as Broadway was closed in both directions Tuesday night at about 8 p.m. between Fremont Road and Watmaugh Road, in an unincorporated area of Sonoma County. 

Highway 121 was closed in the northbound direction from Fremont Drive to Eighth Street E. 

The closures are expected to last until at least midnight Tuesday into Wednesday, according to Caltrans, but rain is forecast to continue in the area until 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Sonoma
