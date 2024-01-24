Bay Area storms leave behind some damage but fill reservoirs

The last in a series of storms to hit the Bay Area moved out Wednesday, leaving behind some damage but also some benefits.

Rain pummeled commuters and anyone else who had to be out and about Wednesday morning.

Two lanes of Interstate 280 in Cupertino were flooded out but drained and cleaned up fairly quickly by Caltrans.

Once the rain did stop, it was time to survey the damage and prep for the next storm.

John Carlson has a home in Los Gatos, but the towering 150-foot fir trees right next to the house present a danger. He met with Travis Tree Professionals Wednesday to remove them during the break in the storms.

"We’ve recognized that there’s too much danger having it this close to the house, this close to the power lines," Carlson said. "We want to get them removed, get them out because they’re not healthy and get some better visibility for our property."

While some homeowners are grateful for the break in the rain, water agencies have mixed feelings.

The Santa Clara Valley Water District said the recent rain helped boost reservoirs about 2%, but this is just the start.

"It was just really priming our waterways and getting that ground soaked so that the next storms that come can start getting more runoff from the mountains and the hills into the reservoirs," water district spokesman Matt Keller said.