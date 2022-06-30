Stay Cool This Summer at These Bay Area Water Parks

If you're in San Francisco, you might not be as accustomed to triple-digit temperatures — but if you head inland this summer, you'll be turning on the AC as soon as you cross the Bay Bridge.

If you're looking for ways to stay cool this summer — besides air conditioning — here's a list of water parks to visit in the Bay Area.

Concord

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor — an East Bay classic! The Concord waterpark is open daily this summer and has 25 water slides and a lazy river. One-day tickets cost $39.99 or visitors can opt for summer unlimited pass for $74.99. For more information, click here.

Santa Clara

South Bay Shores at Great America — Though the amusement park is slated to close in the next 10 years, there's still plenty of time to visit California Great America's water park, South Bay Shores. The park is home to several water slides, pools and a lazy river. For more information, click here.

San Jose

Raging Waters — Dubbed Northern California's largest water park, San Jose's Raging Waters first opened in 1985 and spans 23-acres. The park features water slides, a wave pool and an "endless river." The park is open throughout the summer and ticket prices start at $44.99.

Fremont

Aqua Adventures Water Park — Fremont's water park features slides, pools and a lazy river. Tickets range from $4 to $25.99 and prices vary for residents and non-residents. The park is open through Labor Day and is located at 40500 Paseo Padre Parkway. For more information, click here.

Dublin

The Wave — Located at Dublin's Emerald Glen Park, the Wave offers a slide tower, splash zone, an indoor pool and an outdoor sports pool. Admission ranges from $3 to $17 depending on the visitor's age and residency. The wave is open through Labor Day.

