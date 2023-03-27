Bay Area Weather Forecast: Storm to Bring Gusty Winds, More Rain

Yet another storm packing gusty winds and rain is bearing down on the Bay Area, weather officials say.

Here's what you need to know about the incoming system.

Wind advisory issued

A wind advisory has been issued for much of the Bay Area beginning Monday night and continuing into Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts are forecasted to peak anywhere from 40 to 55 mph, the weather service said. The highest gusts are expected along the coast and in the higher elevations.

Wind Advisory for tonight into Tue aftn has been expanded to include North Bay hills, East Bay hills & eastern Santa Clara hills. Peak gusts from 40 to 55 mph expected. #cawx #BayArea pic.twitter.com/430tmFEpFr — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 27, 2023

Rainfall forecast

Anywhere from a half-inch to 3 inches of rain could fall across the Bay Area between Monday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Below is a more detailed look at the rainfall forecast during that time, courtesy of the weather service.

Cloverdale: 2-3 inches

Santa Rosa: 1.5-2 inches

Napa: 1.5-2 inches

Concord: 0.5-1 inch

San Francisco: 1-1.5 inches

Livermore: 0.5-1 inch

San Jose: 0.5-1 inch

San Cruz: 1.5-2 inches

Hollister: 0.5-1 inch

Monterey: 1-1.5 inches

While we remain under mainly clear sky conditions this weekend, more wind and rain is on the way early next week. The brunt of the storm's impacts will occur on Tuesday as a cold front moves across the region. Gusty winds and at times heavy rainfall expected. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/NdEMqBIQC0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 25, 2023

Possible storm impacts

The incoming storm, particularly the gusty winds, could cause the following:

Downed trees and power lines

Power outages

Difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles

Use interactive radar to track the storm

Track the storm by using our interactive weather radar below.

Track PG&E power outages

Monitor PG&E power outages by using the interactive map below.