Bay Area Weather Forecast: Storm to Bring Gusty Winds, More Rain

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Yet another storm packing gusty winds and rain is bearing down on the Bay Area, weather officials say.

Here's what you need to know about the incoming system.

Wind advisory issued

A wind advisory has been issued for much of the Bay Area beginning Monday night and continuing into Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts are forecasted to peak anywhere from 40 to 55 mph, the weather service said. The highest gusts are expected along the coast and in the higher elevations.

Rainfall forecast

Anywhere from a half-inch to 3 inches of rain could fall across the Bay Area between Monday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.

Below is a more detailed look at the rainfall forecast during that time, courtesy of the weather service.

  • Cloverdale: 2-3 inches
  • Santa Rosa: 1.5-2 inches
  • Napa: 1.5-2 inches
  • Concord: 0.5-1 inch
  • San Francisco: 1-1.5 inches
  • Livermore: 0.5-1 inch
  • San Jose: 0.5-1 inch
  • San Cruz: 1.5-2 inches
  • Hollister: 0.5-1 inch
  • Monterey: 1-1.5 inches

Possible storm impacts

The incoming storm, particularly the gusty winds, could cause the following:

  • Downed trees and power lines
  • Power outages
  • Difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles

Use interactive radar to track the storm

Track the storm by using our interactive weather radar below.

Track PG&E power outages

Monitor PG&E power outages by using the interactive map below.

This article tagged under:

bay area stormbay area weather
