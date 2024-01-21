Bay Area forecast: Stormy conditions, wind advisory, flood watch

People across the Bay Area can expect heavier rain, a wind advisory and a flood watch for parts of the region for Monday.

That stormy weather started in the North Bay Sunday evening before becoming more widespread to the rest of the Bay Area. There is a chance of hearing some thunder into Monday morning. On top of the rain that's already fallen, another 2 to 3 inches is expected in the North Bay, 1 to 2 inches in the coastal mountains, and .75 to 1 inch for the rest of the region.

We are watching the Russian River at Hopland, expected to hover right at Minor Flood Stage come Monday morning. Additionally, shallow landslides may be possible. Drive carefully around rocks and debris in the roadways, and avoid driving through a muddy area.

There's also a coastal flood advisory for higher than normal tides. High tide will peak at 8:23 a.m. Monday at 6.37ft. Localized flooding could be enhanced with all of this.

Wind advisory

There is also a wind advisory continuing to Monday morning. Winds out of the south will be around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts exceeding 45 mph on higher ridges. Make sure to secure loose objects and drive safely. It's possible tree limbs will come down as the soil is getting pretty saturated. Power issues may also arise.

Active weather returns tonight into Monday morning. Minor flooding, gusty winds, and a few thunderstorms are possible. Stay weather aware and follow a trusted weather source for updates. #cawx pic.twitter.com/PKtpmWFGv3 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 21, 2024

Flood watch

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch, meaning hazardous weather is possible, for the North Bay through 10 p.m. Monday.

Excessive rainfall may bring minor to moderate flooding with rapid rises in creeks and streams and a risk of landslides in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties, forecasters said Saturday afternoon.

One to two inches of rain is expected by early Monday for the North Bay valleys, the weather service said.

We've issued a Flood Watch for the North Bay counties in effect from 8 PM Sunday until 10 PM Monday for additional rainfall Sunday night. Keep up-to-date with the forecast for the latest info.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/rbPnGv5VoC — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 20, 2024

Potential storm impacts

Rain and strong winds could cause some trees and branches to come down, the weather service warned. There could also be some roadway flooding and shallow landslides.

Tracking the rain

Use our interactive radar below to track the storm systems.

