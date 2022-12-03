Weekend Storm to Bring Rain to the Bay Area, Snow to the Sierra

The bitter cold and more rain are headed to the Bay Area this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, the rain will initially move in overnight and spread northward into the Bay Area later Saturday morning. NWS added that another push of rain is expected in the region by Saturday night.

Rain is not over yet! Rain will initially move in overnight and spread northward into the Bay Area later this morning. Another push of rain expected Saturday night. #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/4RMwzlQoJj — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 3, 2022

Morning temperatures will start in the upper 20s to 30s inland and upper 30s to low 40s near the Bay.



According to Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri, the best chance of consistent rain will be over the South Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains. Daytime highs will stay chilly in the upper 40s to 50s.

A freeze warning is also in effect until 9 a.m. Saturday in the North Bay's interior valleys and in the eastern Santa Clara hills.

Expecting another night of cold temperatures across the region. The coldest will be in the North Bay's interior and in the eastern Santa Clara Hills where sub-freezing conditions are expected. Elsewhere, frost remains possible inland. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/K1DByIjjcL — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 3, 2022

For those who want to head to the Sierra for skiing Saturday will need to leave early.

Heavy snow is expected to move in with the possibility of white out conditions into Saturday afternoon.

That means there will likely be some road closures. The best idea is to check conditions before hitting the road.

