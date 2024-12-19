68-year-old Bay Area women arrested for shoplifting at Lake Tahoe ski resort

Two 68-year-old Bay Area women have been arrested on suspicion of shoplifting multiple times from a store at a Lake Tahoe ski resort, authorities announced this week.

Clara Michelson of Hillsborough and Tatyana Zhukovsky of San Francisco were arrested on Dec. 2 in connection with three separate retail thefts at Parallel Mountain Sports at Palisades Tahoe resort, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

Surveillance cameras at the shop captured the women concealing items during thefts on July 22, Aug. 19 and Nov. 25, the sheriff's office said.

The value of the items taken was determined to be just over $1,500 in total, according to the sheriff's office.

The women were booked into jail for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime, the sheriff's office said.