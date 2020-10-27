Bay Area's Ross Stores Inc. Bucks Trend, Opens 39 New Stores Amid Pandemic

While many retail companies have been forced to lay off employees by the thousands and close stores during the coronavirus pandemic, one Bay Area company just announced the opening of 39 new locations.

Ross Stores, based in Dublin, just finished opening 30 new Ross Dress for Less stores and nine dd's Discounts outlets across 17 states, the company said Monday.

The new locations put Ross Stores' total growth for fiscal 2020 at 66 new openings, the company said.

"We remain committed to growing our Ross and dd's footprints across our existing markets as well as expansion into our newer markets. We added a total of 12 stores to our largest markets of California, Texas, and Florida, while opening two stores in Ross' newest mid-western state, Ohio," said Gregg McGillis, group executive vice president, Property Development.

Ross opened its first store in the state of West Virginia, and dd's made its debut in the state of Arkansas among the latest openings, McGillis said.

The retail chain's additions come just days after San Francisco-based Gap Inc. announced it is closing 350 stores by 2024.

Ross Stores Inc., an S&P 500, Fortune 500 and Nasdaq 100 company, totaled $16 billion in revenue in 2019, according to company records. The company has 1,594 Ross Dress for Less stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. It has 275 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in 21 states.

Ross Stores Inc. (Nasdaq: ROST) stock closed Monday at $91.51, down just 0.14%.