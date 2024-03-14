Lawyers to challenge charges against Bay Bridge shutdown protesters

Two protesters charged with shutting down the Bay Bridge last year will be back in court Thursday.

Ana Darrow and Eric Lee Mar have both been charged in connection with the shutdown on the bridge last November. Both protestors have filed motions to dismiss charges that are expected to be considered during a hearing at 1:30 p.m. in San Francisco superior court.

Dozens of activists blocked traffic on the bridge for hours to protest against Israel’s war with Hamas.

Several organ donations were delayed because of the backup.

In total, 80 people are being charged in the bridge shutdown.

Last month, there was a demonstration outside the courtroom where dozens of bridge protesters were being arraigned.

All protesters were charged with five misdemeanors, including false imprisonment, refusing to comply with a peace officer and unlawful public assembly.

Many of them are expected to plead not guilty.

There is a possibility that some protesters could face anywhere between six months to a year in jail.