Bay Bridge cease-fire protesters rally against charges

Dozens of protesters who halted traffic on the Bay Bridge to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war are now asking the district attorney to drop the charges against them.

The protesters, who call themselves the Bay Bridge 78, were arrested in November for shutting down the Bay Bridge for four hours during the week of APEC in San Francisco.

"We know that being on the bridge caused a lot of news, ruckus throughout the world," Nadya Tannous said. "We're glad that that message of cease-fire and ending U.S. aid to Israel reached the people."

The protesters each face five charges, including false imprisonment, refusing to comply with an officer and refusing to disperse.

The protestors, some of whom were arraigned last month, say the charges are trumped up, calling them egregious, specifically when it comes to the charge of false imprisonment.

"We understand it's going to disrupt business for a little bit of time, but that was the point, so no business happens as usual during the genocide and during the death and destruction of a whole people and a population," Maisa Morrar said.

The protesters say they are being held to a different standard than other protestors around the country to the district attorney's political gain.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office previously said, "While we must protect avenues for free speech, the exercise of free speech cannot compromise public safety. The demonstration on the Bay Bridge that snarled traffic for hours had a tremendous impact on those who were stuck on the bridge for hours and required tremendous public resources to resolve."

The protesters are expected back in court next month, but they plan to rally outside the district attorney's office on Wednesday.