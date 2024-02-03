Protesters connected with Bay Bridge shutdown appear in court

A group of protesters were arraigned in a San Francisco court Friday, facing charges in connection with a November protest against the Israel-Hamas war that shut down the Bay Bridge.

While they were going before the judge in the courtroom, other demonstrators gathered outside to show their support.

This group was the second round of arraignments this week, with a first group appearing in court Thursday.

In Thursday’s hearing, defense attorneys for around 40 of the activists argued the charges should be dropped and requested an opportunity to challenge them in front of a judge. The judge granted that request and scheduled a hearing on March 14.

All protesters were charged with five misdemeanors including false imprisonment, refusing to comply with a peace officer and unlawful public assembly.