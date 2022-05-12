Bay to Breakers Set to Return After COVID-19 Hiatus

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Bay to Breakers run is back and won’t have any COVID-19 restrictions this weekend.

“I think it's about time. I mean, at this point everybody's got to be vaccinated and boosted probably. So, I think to bring back things like that is okay,” said San Francisco resident Sean O’Brien.

The famed footrace, which starts near the Bay ends at the breaking waves of Ocean Beach, it includes a route that cuts right through the middle of the city.

Sometimes making it tough for people to get things done on race day.

Preparations are already being made to handle the large crowds for Sunday’s event. And for people who live in those neighborhoods, there's no shortage of opinions about Bay to Breakers.”

“Thank god they got rid of the floats. We used to have portable discos parked in front of our apartment,” said San Francisco resident David. “We have to sit out there all day to keep people from relieving themselves all over our garden beds so, it's not a lot of fun.”

“Oh, I’m so glad you know, it's good for the economy and we need more joy in our lives, right?” said San Francisco resident Paul Brown.

Because of the expected crowds for the race, Caltrain will be running two early trains into San Francisco from San Jose Sunday morning.

BART will be running four early trains, one from Millbrae and three from the East Bay. Muni will also be adjusting its service to get people around in the city.

Start time for the 12 km run is 8 a.m. Sunday.