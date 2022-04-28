Benicia Community Raises Concerns After Teens Attacked During ‘La Migra' Game

Benicia leaders and community members met Thursday after after two teenagers said they were attacked with an airsoft gun due to a controversial game.

“Forty minutes for me and my partner ally terrorized.”

16-year-old Z Chavez told a room full of community members and city leaders Thursday about what happened to him on April 8, while going for ice cream with his girlfriend on First Street in Benicia.

“To hear my pursuers tell each other that me and the person I love to be hunted for the purpose of killing,” he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Monica Gomez, Chavez’s mother said she later found out that her son got caught in the middle of a game called "La Migra," a hide and seek activity where older students act like border patrol agents and younger students play the role of detainees.

In 2018, police and school officials alerted the community that it was happening and it was a problem.

Now four years later, Chavez and his girlfriend said they are pawns in this so called game by being hit with ice bullets from an airsoft gun and called racial slurs.

“The fact that my son is Latino and his girlfriend is biracial and they were thrown racial slurs and they were assaulted. That is not unacceptable,” Gomez said.

On Thursday, Benicia’s police chief, the school superintendent and a representative of the NAACP came under one roof to talk about the issue in a meeting.

The police chief says countless hours are being spent to investigate the incident and prosecuting people involved won’t be easy. Benicia

“The hate crime is very specific certain things have to occur at the end of the day we are taking it very seriously,” said Benicia police chief Mike Greene.