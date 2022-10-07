Berkeley

Berkeley Police Arrest Woman Suspected of 4 Kidnapping Attempts

By Bay City News

Berkeley police on Wednesday arrested a woman who they believe is behind a series of attempted kidnappings going back to August.

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Berkeley resident Dominique Walker while she was driving near the North Berkeley BART station. She's suspected of trying to kidnap at least four teens.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 29, Walker twice approached a 14-year-old boy working in his front yard in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue and attempted to shake his hand.

About a half hour later, Walker allegedly approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue.

Police said at 6:10 p.m. on Sept. 14, Walker allegedly approached a 15-year-old boy in the area of Allston Way and Grant Street and attempted to entice him toward her vehicle.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, Walker allegedly approached a 12-year-old boy riding his scooter in the area of Sacramento and Addison streets.

Berkeley police said they identified Walker from an alert witness and obtained an arrest warrant last Friday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping and three counts of annoying/molesting a child.

