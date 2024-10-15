Buy your tickets soon — experts say now is the best time to book your holiday travel

With Thanksgiving only 45 days away and Christmas 72 days away, the best time to book tickets for the holiday season is now.

According to travel website Hopper, the first two weeks of October is the best time to reserve your flight for Thanksgiving.

That means Monday, is the final day of that window -- with prices going up an average of $30 every day after that.

NBC News Senior Consumer Investigative Correspondent Vicky Nguyen also says to keep this in mind when asking for time off.

"You want to ask your boss for maybe Monday or Tuesday off so you can avoid flying back on that Sunday after Thanksgiving. That is typically the busiest travel day of the year. Not only will you save money, but you'll save time if you can fly back on Monday or Tuesday," Nguyen said.

For Christmas, the ideal time to book is the final two weeks of October.

Setting price trackers for days you want to fly might be a good idea if you still haven't reserved your ticket.

If you aren't able to buy tickets now, Dec. 3, known as "Travel Tuesday," is expected to offer up lower deals.