Bicyclist hit, killed by truck on San Rafael street

A bicyclist in San Rafael was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning, the police department said Thursday.

Calls began coming in around 7:45 a.m. about a vehicle vs. bike collision on Andersen Drive near the Sonoma Marin Area Rail Transit crossing, just north of Andersen and Francisco Boulevard West.

Police and first responders arrived and declared the male bicyclist deceased.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

According to a preliminary investigation, the bicyclist was going north on Andersen Drive and approached the SMART crossing. Authorities believe that the man rode over the tracks, fell to the pavement, and into the path of a pickup towing a trailer.

The driver of the pickup was unable to stop in time, police said. The driver is cooperating with investigators, and at this time, alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor for either person, though a toxicology screen is being undertaken.

The identity of the bicyclist has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about this case is encouraged to call San Rafael Police at 415-485-3000.