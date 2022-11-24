Lack of Bay Area Shoppers Waiting in Line at Stores for Black Friday

Black Friday has traditionally been the day to do deep discount shopping for the holiday.

But in 2022, that has changed. The pandemic kept people indoors for two years, which is making online shopping much more popular.

Parking lots in front of major stores were empty Thursday night.

Shopper Christina Soares found one store open in Concord to do some last minute thanksgiving shopping.

“We’re just getting some last-minute dinner items and we’re looking to see what the Black Friday specials are going to be tomorrow,” she said.

The lines forming outside stores like Best Buy were not there.

“I only got to experience that one time. And it was at Best Buy and it was 6 a.m. It was really cold stand in that line and to go in and look at things you know,” said Aiden Carrillo.

Those things are still there but now, people aren’t waiting until the day after Thanksgiving to grab a bargain.

Many retailers are already offering deep discounts, vying for your holiday dollars.

The most discounted items this season, everything from TV’s, laptops to home appliances and clothing.

In fact, the National Retail Federation is estimating more than 166 million Americans plan to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. The groups highest estimate ever, up 8 million from last year.

Stores will be opening up early Friday. Some as early at 5 a.m.

Cheryl Hurd has the full story in the video above.