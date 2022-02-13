Body Found Near Muir Beach Identified as SF Restaurant Worker

The man who was washed out to sea while fishing off a rock on Feb. 7 near Muir Beach has been identified as Jose Padilla, a San Francisco restaurant worker.

Padilla washed ashore Friday, near the spot he was fishing with his two cousins. His fiance Shauna, Hinson confirmed the news on Everloved.com, where she posted about the accident while raising funds for a memorial service.

"He was fishing with his cousins near Muir Beach and was knocked off of a rock by a sneaker wave," Hinson wrote. "His cousin tried to save him but was unsuccessful. The US Coast Guard was unable to locate him after 18 hours, even with the help of Marin County Sheriff's dept., the National Parks Service (NPS), and CHP."

Hinson wrote that the money would help "bring him home to his family in Honduras. Before that, we want to host a memorial to give everyone an opportunity to say goodbye. These funds will help pay for that service and for additional expenses of getting him back to his mother."

Padilla's cousins were rescued by helicopter on Monday, after the tide came in and stranded the trio on rocks. A witness told Marin County firefighters they saw one of the men swept off the rocks around 1:30 p.m. The other two weren't injured, authorities said.

The National Park Service said in a tweet the men hiked to the water from the Muir Beach Overlook.